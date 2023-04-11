Opposition parties duped Chennur, but BRS developed it: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Government Whip Balka Suman speaks at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of the BRS conducted in Chennur town on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said Opposition parties had duped the people of Chennur Assembly constituency for 60 years labeling it as a Maoist-affected region, but the segment had witnessed a significant growth in the last nine years.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Chennur town on Tuesday, Suman said the Chennur constituency was undergoing a transformation in many spheres and the credit went to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who was sanctioning sufficient funds for unprecedented development of the region. Every household was able to see growth under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao.

Suman advised the BRS cadre to propagate the developmental activities and welfare schemes and thwart conspiracies hatched by the Opposition parties and also underlined unity among BRS leaders.