Chevella seat to witness triangular contest

Among the seven Assembly segments in Chevella Parliamentary constituency, the BRS won four segments, including Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram and Chevella.

Hyderabad: Locking horns with two industrialists Gaddam Ranjith Reddy of the Congress and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of the BJP, BC leader Kasani Gnaneshwar is contesting the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency elections representing the BRS.

BRS and joined the Congress, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was the Congress candidate in the 2019 elections and is now contesting as a BJP candidate. Buoyed with the Assembly election results, the BRS leaders are confident that the party will emerge victorious in Chevella.

The Congress won in Parigi, Tandur and Vikarabad seats. After quitting the BRS, sitting MP Ranjith Reddy joined the Congress and secured the ticket to contest from Chevella. He is pinning hopes on the Congress party’s strength at the village level, besides the Congress being in power in the State.

However, support of the cadre at village level to the Congress candidate in the constituency remains a challenge. On the other hand, Vishweshwar Reddy, who lost the elections in 2019 by a narrow margin of 14,000 votes, is relying on the BJP national leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to win the elections this time.

He has been campaigning hard that he would secure funds from the union government to execute different development projects in the constituency. There is a considerable population of North Indian residents in Rajendranagar, Maheswaram and Serilingampally areas and the BJP candidate is confident of securing their votes.