Chhattisgarh assembly polls: Jailed leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia in AAP’s star campaigners list

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of its 37-star campaigners for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election on Friday.

The list includes the names of Delhi CM and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, party leader Manish Sisodia and other party leaders.

Notably Sanjay Singh and party leader Manish Sisodia whose names are placed on third and fifth place in the list are currently lodged in jail in the alleged liquor scam case.

Apart from ministers from Delhi and Punjab, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have been made star campaigners for Chhattisgarh by AAP.

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and fielded candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats but failed to open its account in the state.

Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 while votes for the remaining 70 seats will be cast in the second phase on November 17. The counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, along with those in four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress recorded a landslide mandate, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats while the BJP finished a distant second at just 15 seats.