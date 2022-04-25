Chhattisgarh CM presents NAFSCOB national award to Karimnagar DCCB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel present award to TSCAB chairman K Ravinder Rao at NAFSCOB national conference held in Raipur on Monday.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has received the prestigious NAFSCOB (National Federation of State Cooperative Banks) first prize for the overall annual performance award for the year 2019-2020. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presented the award to Karimnagar DCCB and TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao and CEO N Satyanarayana Rao at a national conference of NAFSCOB held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh state on Monday.

Among the DCCBs in the country, the Karimnagar DCCB bagged the first prize for the overall performance for the year 2019-20 at all India level. This is the second consecutive time, the Karimnagar DCCB had won NAFSCOB first prize and it had earlier won the first prize for the Annual Performance award in the year 2018-2019. The Karimnagar DCCB was winning NAFSCOB annual performance awards for the financial year 2015-2016 onwards. In the year 2015-16, the Karimnagar DCCB bagged all-India second prize, third prize in the year 2016-17, second prize in the year 2017-2018 and first prize in the year 2018-19. The Karimnagar DCCB emerged as a role model in the country.

