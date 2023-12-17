| Chhattisgarh Crpf Sub Inspector Killed Constable Injured In Encounter With Naxals In Sukma

"Four suspects have been taken into custody and an intensive search of the surrounding area is being done by the CRPF, Cobra and District Force," the police added.

By PTI Updated On - 11:52 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

Sukma: A sub-inspector of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) was killed while a constable was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Sunday, police said.

According to the district police, the deceased sub-inspector has been identified as Sudhakar Reddy of the CRPF 165th Battalion.

The injured constable, Ramu, is being given first aid and has been airlifted for treatment.

Further details are awaited.