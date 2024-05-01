Maoist leader from Bellampalli among those killed in Chhattisgarh

Kasaraveni Ravi alias Ashok alias Vijay aged above 55, a senior Maoist leader hailing from Bellampalli was killed in an exchange of fire.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Mancherial: Kasaraveni Ravi alias Ashok alias Vijay aged above 55, a senior Maoist leader hailing from Bellampalli was among 10 extremists who were killed in an exchange of fire between extremists and a joint security team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) in the forests of Abhujmad area in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Narayanpur district police said the identity of slain Naxalites was established on Wednesday. Ravi was a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and Gadchiroli district in-charge for the Maoist party. He was carrying a reward of Rs.35 lakh on his head.

Ravi joined the Maoists in 1991. He was actively involved in activities of Singareni Karmika Sangham (Sikasa) and had taken part in struggles over problems of coal miners. He had also worked as a rural medical practitioner for the party.

While Ravi’s parents died, his siblings Thirupati, Venkatesh and Ahalya had left Bellampalli and migrated to Vangara in Bheemadevarapalli mandal in Siddipet. His friends and members of Amaraveerula Bandhumitrula Sangam are learnt to be making efforts to bring his body to Vangara.