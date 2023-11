Chhattisgarh Elections: Modi Reminds Congress Of Their End | Modi Election Rally In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that the countdown for the exit of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has commenced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that the countdown for the exit of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has commenced, emphasizing that the government’s end is “confirmed” after the first phase of elections.