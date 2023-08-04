Chhattisgarh: Two IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered along Bijapur-Sukma border

IEDs allegedly planted by Naxalites were recovered on Friday from a hill on the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in south Chhattisgarh

By PTI Published Date - 09:40 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Bijapur: Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) allegedly planted by Naxalites were recovered on Friday from a hill on the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in south Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The IEDs, weighing 4 kilograms each, were unearthed from Golakonda hills in the morning when a team of 210th battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of CRPF, was out on an area domination operation, the police official said.

The patrolling team launched the operation from Jagargunda police station area in Sukma, he added.

“The IEDs, packed in steel containers, were placed beneath the earth. The explosives were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS),” the official informed.

Naxalites plant IEDs in such areas to target security personnel, though civilians, cattle and wild animals have also fallen prey to them in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma and Bijapur, he added.