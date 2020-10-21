Chief Justice digitally inaugurates new court buildings in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan digitally inaugurated new buildings to house the Metropolitan Magistrate Courts and the Special Magistrate Courts in the M2 and M3 blocks of Manoranjan Complex at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally here on Wednesday.

Consequent to the inauguration of the buildings, the III Metropolitan Magistrate Court, IV Metropolitan Magistrate Court, and Special JFCM for excise cases, which are functioning in Nampally court complex and all the Special Magistrate Courts which are presently functioning in Pioneer House, Erramanzil, have been shifted to the M2 and M3 blocks of Manoranjan Complex.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .