Chief Secretary says sufficient water available in three main reservoirs

Speaking at a video conference with district Collectors and senior officials over drinking water supply, the Chief Secretary said some States were facing severe drinking water shortage, and that attempts were being made to project a similar situation in Telangana as well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 08:58 PM

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday reiterated that there was no problem for drinking water in the current summer as there was sufficient water available in the three main reservoirs of the State.

Speaking at a video conference with district Collectors and senior officials over drinking water supply, the Chief Secretary said some States were facing severe drinking water shortage, and that attempts were being made to project a similar situation in Telangana as well.

Also Read CS warns strict action against persons involved in Inter exam irregularities

“Despite the lack of sufficient rainfall in the State, there is no need to worry as the water levels in the main reservoirs, including SRSP, Sripada Yellampalli and Nagarjunasagar are same as last year,” Santhi Kumari said, and at the same, asked Collectors to make alternative arrangements. In some municipalities and villages there were administrative deficiencies and they were resolved immediately. Collectors should respond to news items on water issues being published in different media and take action immediately, she said.

The Chief Secretary said after the second week of April, emergency pumping from the reservoirs would be undertaken. Water Board officials said there was sufficient supply of water in Hyderabad but the demand due to commercial needs was high.

A Summer Action Plan was already formulated to address the problem of drinking water. Appropriate funds were released to districts as such there was no need to worry about drinking water supply, the Chief Secretary said, also asking Collectors to address management errors immediately and pay special attention to ensure continuous water supply.