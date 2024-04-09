CM Revanth Reddy skips official Ugadi festivities

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 April 2024, 06:38 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy skipped his government’s first official celebrations of Ugadi and Panchanga Patanam (recital) held at Ravindra Bharathi as well as at the Congress State headquarters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. He was said to be busy with the party’s poll strategies for the Lok Sabha elections, besides celebrating the festival with his family.

On behalf of the State government, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari participated in the ‘Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsaradi Ugadi Vedukalu’ and ‘Panchanga Patanam’ organised by the Tourism and Culture department of the State government at Ravindra Bharathi. Bachupalli Santosh Kumar Sastri conducted the Panchanga Sravanam, predicting a good year for Telangana under the Congress government.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao participated in Ugadi celebrations held at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan. Vedic priests offered him blessings amid chanting of hymns, following which Panchanga Patanam was organised. As part of the Panchangam recital, Rama Rao was cautioned to beware of thieves and cheaters. He was assured of an increased love and support from the party cadre as well as people of the State during the year, with the party performing well in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao wished the best for all Telugu people during the new Telugu year. He hoped that the climatic conditions remain favourable for agriculture, ensuring bounty crops for farmers. He also wished that people live in a peaceful atmosphere without any communal differences.