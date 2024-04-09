Nizamabad collector asks officials to ensure proper drinking water supply

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has directed officials to complete works under the contingency plan to ensure proper drinking water supply in the summer season in the district.

Reviewing the arrangements of water supply in the summer season with district officials, the Collector asked them to ensure that there was no problem regarding drinking water in the district.

Hand pump and borewell maintenance, repair and expansion of pipelines, supply from tankers and other related works should be expedited, he said.

Cluster teams with MPDOs and MPOs have been formed in all the mandals to address issues related to availability of water, he said, adding that 239 pump mechanics and 77 assistant mechanics were available for repairs and their details have been provided to the officials of all mandals.

Stating that out of 178 pending works aimed at improving water supply, 36 works have been completed within a week, he said steps were being taken to complete all the remaining works on a war footing in the next ten days. “Water was being provided through alternative means to residential areas where water supply has been disrupted due to various reasons,”he informed.