Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar urges workers to utilise govt schemes

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is taking several steps for the welfare of labourers in organised and unorganised sectors in the State, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar urged the labourers, building and construction workers to register their names with Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and also take insurance policies being offered by the government. He asked them to approach his office, if they are unable to pay the premium for the insurance schemes as his office will pay the money on their behalf.

Vinay Bhaskar participated in the May Day celebrations at Markazi School in Hanamkonda on Saturday. Addressing the workers after hoisting the flag, he stressed the need for unity among the workers of the organised and unorganised sectors. “You (labourers) need to form mutually aided cooperative societies in addition to the trade unions for the benefit of your families,” he said and added that he had helped form a society for auto-drivers in the city. The May Day celebrations were conducted at several places in the district following Covid-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, TRS MLA from Narsampet Peddi Sudharshan Reddy promised to take up the construction of Karmika Bhavan in Narsampet for labourers. He hoisted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) flag on the occasion of May Day at Agriculture Market Yard in Narsampet.

“I have already raised the issue of constructing a Karmika Bhavan with Rs 3 crore in the Assembly. It will be realised soon,” he added.

TRSKV State leader Nalla Bharathi, district leader Gone Yuvaraju and others attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .