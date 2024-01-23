Children bury father, claim natural death; body exhumed 18 months later due to mother’s complaint

Police have found the victim's son, daughter, and son-in-law being allegedly responsible for the killing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:15 PM

Police produced the accused before media in Chegunta of Medak district on Tuesday.

Medak: In a sensational case, a man’s body was exhumed and officials found it to be a homicidal death one and half years after his death. Shockingly, the police have found the victim’s son, daughter, and son-in-law being allegedly responsible for the killing. The victim was Kaveti Kistaiah (61) of Ananthasagar in Chegunta Mandal. He had a son Swamy (40), and daughters Renuka (37) and Satavva.

Renuka along with her husband Ashok were also staying at Kishtaiah’s house. When Kistaiah’s wife Kaveti Lakshmi went to their younger daughter Satavva’s home on July 16, 2022, Kistaiah reportedly picked up an argument with his son and daughter over a petty issue. Irked over his behaviour, Swamy, in his confession statement, has said that they had decided to kill him. When Kistaiah was in deep sleep, Swamy, Renuka and Ashok had smothered him to death with a pillow.

On the following morning, they had called Lakshmi and informed them that Kistaiah died in his sleep. Considering it as a normal death, the family members had performed the final rites. However, Lakshmi grew suspicious after noticing the behaviour of her son and daughter in later months. She had filed a case with the Chegunta Police recently. The Medak Police had exhumed the body of Kistaiah more than 18 months after he was buried and confirmed it as murder.

Since Ashok died a few months ago, the Police had arrested Swamy and Renuka on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police B Balaswamy has appreciated Toopran DSP Yadagiri Reddy, Inspector Lakshmibabu, SI Harish and other staff for cracking the case. He has also thanked the villagers of Anantha Sagar for cooperating with them in cracking the case.