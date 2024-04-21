Online game losses: Man ends life in Medak

Since he had borrowed money from friends and relatives and they were insisting on repayment, Kowdi Naresh Yadav (33), a resident of Vadiyaram village in Chegunta mandal, allegedly jumped in front of a train and ended his life.
Medak: A man, who was reportedly addicted to playing online games and betting, died, allegedly by suicide as he lost a huge amount of money.
Yadav used to work as a driver. The Railway Police have registered a case.