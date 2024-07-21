Children lodge case against Kompally municipal officials over stray dog menace

On Sunday, a group of children, hailing from various colonies under Kompally municipality, did just that by visiting Petbasheerabad police station to lodge a complaint against Kompally municipal officials for miserably failing to control the menace of stray dogs in the localities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 July 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: The menace of stray dogs, especially in the outskirts of Hyderabad is so intense that families are adopting desperate measures to draw the attention of municipal officials to an alarming situation prevailing in their localities.

More than a dozen children, of course accompanied by the elderly including parents, relatives and guardians, from different colonies in Kompally municipality descended at the Petbasheerabad police station on Sunday afternoon.

“The Municipal Commissioner of Kompally Municipality is not listening to our problems. Our families have made multiple representations to him highlighting the danger of the stray dogs. In the last few months, there have been several instances of dog bites our areas,” a child complained.

Another child recalled that a dog had bitten her when she was on her way to tuition classes. “Because of the dog bite, now I am visiting hospital and taking injections. There are many dogs in the locality and children are regular victimized,” she says.

The complaint was made against municipal commissioner Kompally and the Chairman demanding action against them for failing to prevent dog attacks. The police are enquiring into the petition.