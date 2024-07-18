| Six People Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Huzurabad

Six people injured in stray dog attack in Huzurabad

The dog, which came from Jammikunta, attacked the people on the way, was later killed by municipal workers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 11:31 AM

Karimnagar: Six persons, including four sanitation workers, were bitten by a stray dog in Huzurabad town on Thursday morning.

The dog, which came from Jammikunta, attacked the people on the way, was later killed by municipal workers.

Also Read Karimnagar: 19 people injured in stray dogs attack in Bornapalli

In the wake of an increase in the number of stray dog attacks, municipal officials have deployed dog catchers on Thursday.

About 19 people were injured in a stray dog attack in Bornapalli of Huzurabad mandal on Wednesday night. A few people were also bitten by stray dogs in Pratapawada, Mamindlawada, Gandhinagar and Vidhyanar of Huzurabad town.

A boy sustained severe injuries in a stray dog attack in Jammikunta on Wednesday.