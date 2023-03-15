Children’s minds should not be polluted in the name of religion: Gangula Kamalakar

| Childrens Minds Should Not Be Polluted In The Name Of Religion Gangula Kamalakar

The Minister Gangula Kamalakar said while participating in a peace committee meeting held in the Collectorate auditorium in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

BC Welfare Miniser G Kamalakar addressing the peace committee meeting in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the minds of children should not be polluted by inculcating bad thoughts in the name of religion.

Some people always try to utilize religion for their selfish gains but the common public should be alert about such people, the Minister said while participating in a peace committee meeting held in the Collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the need to ensure communal harmony for future generations, he advised people of all religions to live in a brotherhood respecting each other’s religions. The Telangana government was giving equal priority to all religions and distributing new clothes during the time of Christmas, Ramzan and Dasara, he said and advised the people to celebrate all festivals with brotherhood. the officials to provide drinking water facilities, street lights and other facilities.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and GV Shyamprasad Lal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.