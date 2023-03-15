| Four Integrated Markets In Karimnagar In Next Three Months Gangula Kamalakar

Gangula Kamalakar assured to make available to the public the four integrated markets being constructed in Karimnagar town in the coming three months

Wed - 15 March 23

An artist’s impression of the proposed intergrated market to come up in Karimnagar. The markets will be set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore

Jagtial: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar assured to make available to the public the four integrated markets being constructed in Karimnagar town in the coming three months.

The Minister inspected the ongoing works of Ramnagar integrated market on Tuesday. Enquiring about the progress of works, he instructed municipal officials to complete four markets in the coming three months.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that four integrated markets were being constructed in different places of the town by spending Rs 40 crore for the convenience of the people. Each market costs Rs 10 crore.

Besides avoiding traffic problems, all types of markets including veg and non-veg, fruit, and flower markets would be available in one place in integrated markets. Besides a huge parking place, drinking water and other facilities would also be developed.

Stating that 3,000 vendors were operating their business on roads due to the lack of markets, he said that all of them would be accommodated in integrated markets.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, market committee chairman Reddaveni Madhu, and others were present. Later, Kamalakar conducted a review meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss the progress of various developmental works being taken up in the town.