Children’s park at Railway Colony inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: A children’s park at Railway Colony, South Lallaguda, was inaugurated by the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain on Saturday.

The General Manager accompanied by Hyderabad Divisional Railway Manager, Sharat Chandrayan, and other senior officials also undertook tree plantation activity at Shanti Nagar Railway Colony in North Lallaguda. He also interacted with colony residents and inquired about the facilities at the Railway Quarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Jain urged the colony residents to plant trees towards greenery and environment protection and also advised the parents to ensure that their children get the required amount of physical activity, rather than confining only to electronic gadgets.