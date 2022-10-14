TS High Court orders OU to restore power, water supply immediately to hostels

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Registrar, Osmania University to immediately restore the power supply and water supply to all the hostels in the Osmania University.

The judge ordered “either power and water be restored in an hour or the Registrar should appear before me.” The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the Y Divakar and two other law students at the University and a lunch motion filed by other students. The petitioners submitted that they were surprised to note that mess was closed and electricity, water supply were cut down after they returned to hostel after vacation on 09.10.2022.

When they approached the warden, they were informed same would continue till 25.09.2022 as the holidays were extended. However, considering the case of the petitioner who have opted for hostel, being non-locals and preparing for the upcoming exams, the court has faulted the University administration.

On Munugode bypoll

The two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Jutice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy on Friday continued hearing in the voters list row of upcoming Munugode by-election on November 3. BJP state wing filed this case alleging unusual number of new enrolments in the Mulugu constituency at the instance of the ruling TRS party. In response to the High Court direction to submit a report on the Form 6 applications and voters enrolment, the Election Commission of India, represented by counsel Avinash Desai submitted a note.

According to the note, the number of voters in Munugode constituency on October 12, 2018 were 2,14,847 and on October 11, 2022 are 2,38,759. The ECI said 25013 new applications were made of which 12,249 were approved and 7,247 were rejected. As today is the date of nomination, by today evening the applications will freeze, said the ECI. Stating that if there are objections that can be raised on the final voter list, the panel directed the ECI to submit a report on the voter list enrollment applications till October 14 on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case to October 21.

SCR case dismissed and costs imposed

The same panel dismissed a case filed by the South Central Railway (SCR) and imposed a cost Rs. 25,000. It also directed the order be communicated to the railway board to ensure it does not come to court with such frivolous litigation. The railway board challenged the Central Administrative Tribunal order which directed them to consider the case of Syed Abdul Raheed for compassionate allowance.

Syed Abdul Raheed who was working as railway kalasi, was terminated without considering the reason that he suffered a mental disorder. He was not even served a copy of the termination. His application for compassionate allowance under the relevant pension rules was rejected by the authorities on the ground that records were not available. He moved the Central Administrative Tribunal way back in 2008.

The service Tribunal remanded the matter for fresh consideration by the railways. The bench faulted the approach of the South Central Railway for approaching court instead of considering his case. The panel modified the order of the CAT directing the payment of such pension to the widow and the legal representatives within a period of two months.