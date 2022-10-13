Hyderabad’s MMTS services mark 93.7 percent punctuality

Hyderabad: The Multi Modal Transport Service (MMTS) has consistently been operating at over 90 per cent punctuality in the current financial year. The average punctuality of the trains has been maintained between 93 to 95 per cent in more than six months in the current financial year, averaging about 93.7 per cent till October, the South Central Railway (SCR) said.

After the pandemic induced stoppage of MMTS trains, the SCR has been gradually re-introducing the services and the number of operational services have been increased to 86 between Monday to Saturday.

To optimally utilise the lesser number of passengers during Sundays, about 34 services were not being operated. The SCR officials said during this time, important maintenance works were being taken up so as to avoid inconvenience to the travelling public on regular working days.

In the current financial year, the average passengers travelled per day has increased from around 51,000 during April 2022 to 63,800 passengers per day in the month of September. Now, in October 2022, the average number of MMTS passengers has further increased to around 66,000 persons.

A major factor for the growing patronage is cost of MMTS travel. It is the least-cost transport option for the sub-urban passengers in the twin cities region with the fare starting from as low as Rs.5 for travel up to 15 km. The maximum fare is only Rs.15 for passengers travelling beyond 40 km, the officials pointed out. Regular tickets as well as the season tickets can also be purchased online through the mobile app, which is gaining popularity day by day.

Currently, these services cater to passengers across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma-Secunderabad-Hyderabad-Begumpet-Lingampalli-Telapur-Ramachandrapuram covering 29 railway stations, connecting the southern and eastern parts of the city with the fast developing western part of the city, the SCR said in a press release.