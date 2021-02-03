Chilkur Balaji Temple to celebrate Bhishma Ekadashi with Gangaputras

On Wednesday, a meeting with the elders of the community was held at the Chilkur Balaji temple to chalk out the program for the day which falls on February 23.

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple is planning to initiate grand celebrations of Bhishma Ekadashi with Sanatana Sampradaya Gangaputras or Fishermen community on a large scale in both the Telugu States this year onwards.

On Wednesday, a meeting with the elders of the community was held at the Chilkur Balaji temple to chalk out the program for the day which falls on February 23.

Speaking with the community elders and members, C.S.Rangarajan, the Chief Archaka and convenor Temples Protection Movement, enunciated the greatness of Bhishma Pitamaha and called the elders not to allow the discontinuity and disconnect with Sanatana Dharma. “Bhishma was Gangaputra and traditional fishermen are all Gangaputras,” he said.

The community elders expressed happiness at these initiatives and vowed to participate in the festivities.In the Mahabharata, Bhishma also known as Bhishma Pitamaha and Gangaputra Bhishma was well known for his pledge of celibacy. Originally named as ‘Devavrata’, he was the eighth son of the Kuru King Shantanu and the river goddess Ganga.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .