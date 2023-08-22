Chindu Yakshagana exponent Sarangapani honoured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Warangal: Acclaimed Chindu Yakshagana artist Sarangapani was bestowed with the prestigious ‘Pratibha Puraskaram’ award here on Tuesday during the World Folklore Day celebrations held at the Janapada Girijana Vigyan Peetham.

Presiding over the programme, Dr Gaddam Venkanna, chairman of Janapada Girijana Vigyan Peetha emphasized the profound cultural significance of folklore.

He credited the Warangal Janapada Girijana Vigyan Peetham for pioneering the recognition of folk artists. He lauded the invaluable research on different folk art forms and underlined the institution’s role in conducting groundbreaking folk and tribal lore research.

Addressing a common misconception, Dr Venkanna dispelled the notion that itinerant folk artists were beggars, highlighting their integral role in preserving cultural heritage and traditions. Dr Srimantula Damodar, Assistant Professor, shared the institution’s commitment to documenting and safeguarding diverse folk art forms through dedicated research initiatives. Dr Bhasani Suresh also spoke.

Sarangapani called for governmental support and encouragement of artists, recognizing their vital role in upholding artistic legacies. He later enthralled the audience with a Yakshagana performance “Allirani”.

The event saw the participation of several dignitaries and staff members, including Assistant Professor Abbu Gopal Reddy, Gampa Satish, Paravastu Vijayalakshmi, Siddoja Sunanda, Anjaneyulu, Ashok, Sulochana, Kasturibhai, Madhu, and Nomula Raju, among others.