Internal rifts continue to cast shadows over BJP’s electoral prospects in Telangana

Already, many long standing members are unhappy over the decision of the party leadership to hand over a majority of the seats to leaders who joined from the other parties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 May 2024, 06:56 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership’s failure to resolve the internal rifts among various factions in the party State unit is likely to affect its prospects in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

With just three days left for the Lok Sabha polls in the State, the party leadership is worried about the performances of its candidates as the party continues to face internal challenges with many senior leaders trying to create problems for candidates who joined from rival parties.

During the assembly polls too, the party faced a similar situation and failed to achieve its target. Sources in the party say several senior members of the party were expressing discontent over the influx of recent recruits from other political backgrounds, leaving internal cohesion strained.

The BJP candidates from Nalgonda, Zaheerabad, Adilabad, Warangal, Nagarkurnool and a few other constituencies, who joined from other parties, are said to be facing problems with local BJP leaders who are not cooperating with them. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri is also facing protests from his own party leaders and workers who accuse him of acting arbitrarily.

Arvind has been facing resistance from local BJP leaders since the last few months. A section of Nizamabad leaders had even demanded the party high command not to allot the ticket to him.

Having improved its vote share from 7 percent to 14 percent between the 2018 and 2023 assembly elections, the BJP aims to consolidate on these gains with an improved performance in the general elections.

However, the internal rift and lack of coordination has put the party in a difficult situation. The party leadership has set a target of winning over 12 seats in Telangana.

With just 24hours left for the campaigning to end, the party candidates are struggling hard to reach out to the voters. Sources say since the party failed to constitute booth committees in a majority of the assembly segments, it has become difficult for party candidates to carry out campaigning.

The internal rift had cost the party dearly during the assembly polls and this time too, it