Drone patrolling units in Maoist infected polling locations

As part of it, cops have decided to deploy drone patrolling units in the polling locations sharing borders with adjacent states along the Pranahita river to continue vigilance and monitor the polling process continuously.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Peddapalli: In order to conduct parliament election in a peaceful manner in Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Ramagundam commissionerate police have decided to take special precautionary measures in Maoist infested areas.

Commissioner of Police, M Srinivasulu informed this while visiting polling material distribution centers on Sunday. Interacting with security personnel, he made some advices.

Speaking on the occasion, CP informed that tight security arrangements have been made to conduct parliament election in a peaceful manner in Peddapalli constituency.

A total of 3300 security personnel including 832 civil force, 384 wings force, 300 homeguards, 300 trainee constables, 700 homeguards from Chhattisgarh, 91 SCCL&PC, 64 special party staff, 12 CTC Warangal, 90 NCC cadets and five companies (443) of central armed forces have been deployed in polling.

A control room was also established in Ramagundam police commissionerate office to monitor the polling process and take steps to avert any untoward incidents. Section 144 was also clamped at all polling stations premises to conduct polling in a peaceful manner, CP informed.