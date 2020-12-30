Chinese national held by Hyderabad Police in loan app fraud

The accused, Zhu Wei alias Lambo, belongs to Jiangxi of China and allegedly heads the overall operations of the loan apps being run by four companies

Hyderabad: In continuation of the investigation into the instant online loan app fraud case registered at the Hyderabad cybercrime police station, the police arrested Zhu Wei alias Lambo, a Chinese national on Wednesday after intercepting him at the Delhi airport while he was trying to leave the country.

Lambo, 27, belongs to Jiangxi of China and allegedly heads the overall operations of the loan apps being run by the four companies, Aglow Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Liufang Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Nabloom Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Pinprint Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Apart from Lambo, K Nagaraju from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh was also arrested in this connection. He allegedly played a key role in the operation of call centres.

“A preliminary investigation into the financial transactions has revealed that close to 1.4 crore transactions worth Rs. 21,000 crore so far. These volumes of transactions have happened over payment gateways and bank accounts linked to these companies,” Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department (CCS), said.

A large number of international transactions have also happened through bit coins. A major bulk of transactions has taken place over the last six months. Further investigation is on into the financial transactions.

Officials said questioning of the suspects arrested revealed that a Chinese national by name Yuan Yuan alias Sissi alias Jennifer was the person who set up operations in India and was presently abroad.

