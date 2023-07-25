Chinese, Russian officials to join North Korean commemorations

Russia and China are sending government delegations to North Korea this week to join commemorations of the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War 70 years ago

By AP Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Beijing: Both Russia and China are sending government delegations to North Korea this week to join commemorations of the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War 70 years ago.

The conflict, launched by North Korea in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to conquer its southern rival, brought in forces from the newly created People’s Republic of China aided by the then-Soviet air force, while South Korea, the US and troops from various countries under the direction of the United Nations battled to repulse the invasion.

No peace treaty has ever been signed officially ending the war, and the border between the Koreas remains among the most tense in the world. North Korea has been preparing huge celebrations of the anniversary of the armistice on Thursday, July 27, that are likely to be capped off by a military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, where leader Kim Jong Un could showcase his most powerful, nuclear-capable missiles designed to target neighbouring rivals and the US.

Some experts say North Korea, which considers the armistice a recognition of victory, might also ramp up its weapons tests around the anniversary. China‘s ruling Communist Party is sending a mid-level official, Li Hongzhong, to the commemorations in hopes of restoring exchanges between the allies. Li is a member of the party’s high-level Politburo and a deputy chairperson of the ceremonial parliament, giving him national office, but not the level of status that would convey a full-bore expression of Chinese backing for North Korea at an ambiguous time in relations.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said a Russian delegation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will also make a “congratulatory visit” to the country to mark the anniversary of the armistice.