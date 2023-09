Chiranjeev, Srivatsa emerge champions at Children Chess tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Medal winners of the under-13 and 15 chess tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: K Srikrishn Chiranjeev of FIITJEE School and A Himanish Srivatsa of AVN Vida International School emerged winners in under-13 and under-15 categories respectively at the Children Chess tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chiranjeev secured 4.5 points to take top honours ahead of Saidugari Sai Tej and Thota Jovenkataraman who finished second and third respectively. Srivatsa with 4.5 points emerged winner in the under-15 boys division.

In girls category, Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli, with 3.5 points, topped the chart in the under-13 division. S Srilasya won the under-15 category.

Results: Final Placing: U-13: 1. K Srikrishn Chiranjeev (FIITJEE School) (4.5), 2. Saidugari Sai Tej (4.5), 3.Thota Jovenkataraman (4), 4. Rachamalla Adit Kumar (4), 5. M Lohitesh Krishna (4), 6. Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli (3.5), 7. Kruthik Pashikanti (3.5), 8. Navya S (3.5), 9. Hasini Koppula (3), 10. Payyavula Lahari (3);

Prize winners: U-13: Boys: 1. K Srikrishn Chiranjeev (4.5), 2. Saidugari Sai Tej (4.5), 3.Thota Jovenkataraman (4), 4. Rachamalla Adit Kumar (4); Girls: 1. Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli (3.5), 2. Navya S (3.5), 3. Hasini Koppula (3), 4. Payyavula Lahari (3);

Final Placing: U-15: Boys: 1. A Himanish Srivatsa (AVN Vida International School) (4.5), 2. Janugam Rithwik (4), 3.Bhabnish Kumar Bohidar (3.5), 4.K Sai Thrishank (3), 5. P Nagaraja (3), 6. Sourish Jayham (3), 7. T Anjan Kumar (2), 8. S Srilasya (2), 9.Yatharth Charrerjee (2), 10. Ananya Naren Bongarala (1);

Prize winners: U-15: Boys: 1. A Himanish Srivatsa (AVN Vida International School) (4.5), 2. Janugam Rithwik (4), 3. Bhabnish Kumar Bohidar(3.5), 4. K Sai Thrishank;

Girls: 1. S Srilasya (2), 2. Ananya Naren Bongarala (1).