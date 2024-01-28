Chiranjeevi congratulated by filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Srikanth Odela following Padma Vibhushan award

A photo from the rendezvous at the actor's residence is circulating on X. The two directors appeared to have visited Chiranjeevi to extend congratulations for his notable achievement.

By IANS Updated On - 28 January 2024, 01:46 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga along with Dasara director Srikanth Odela paid a visit to star Chiranjeevi after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India.

The star was given the honour on the eve of Republic Day. A day after he was feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, he in a video thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition.”

In the clip, Chiranjeevi said: “After hearing this news, I became speechless.”

“I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough.

He added: “On screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

“I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”