Chiranjeevi meets Venkaiah Naidu, congratulates him on Padama Vibhushan win

The Tollywood actor honoured Venkaiah Naidu by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:06 PM
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi met former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, following the conferment of India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, to both individuals.

The Tollywood actor honoured Venkaiah Naidu by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet. During the event, Venkaiah Naidu also extended his congratulations to the Megastar.

Referring to the mutual congratulatory meeting as a special moment, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy at both himself and Venkaiah Naidu receiving the Padma Vibhushan at the same time.

“Shared some delightful and very special moments with Shri. @MVenkaiahNaidu garu! Being a fellow recipient of this prestigious honour makes the mutually congratulatory meeting extra joyous and memorable!” read a post on X.

 

