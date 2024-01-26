Chiranjeevi meets Venkaiah Naidu, congratulates him on Padama Vibhushan win

The Tollywood actor honoured Venkaiah Naidu by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet.
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi met former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, following the conferment of India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, to both individuals.
The Tollywood actor honoured Venkaiah Naidu by presenting a shawl and a flower bouquet. During the event, Venkaiah Naidu also extended his congratulations to the Megastar.
Referring to the mutual congratulatory meeting as a special moment, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy at both himself and Venkaiah Naidu receiving the Padma Vibhushan at the same time.
“Shared some delightful and very special moments with Shri. @MVenkaiahNaidu garu! Being a fellow recipient of this prestigious honour makes the mutually congratulatory meeting extra joyous and memorable!” read a post on X.
Shared some delightful
and very special moments with
Shri. @MVenkaiahNaidu garu!
Being a fellow recipient of the prestigious honour makes the mutually congratulatory meeting extra joyous and memorable !🙏 #PadmaVibhushan pic.twitter.com/q5yF5L2nYO
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2024