Allu Arjun Lauds Vaishnavi Chaitanya | Baby Movie Appreciation Meet

Allu Arjun hoped more local female talent would come to Tollywood from now on

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Allu Arjun lauds the performance of Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the film Baby at the appreciation meet yesterday in Hyderabad. He wishes more local female talent would come to Tollywood from now on.

