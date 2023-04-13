Chiranjeevi’s latest splurge: Rs 1 Crore Toyota Vellfire

Chiranjeevi has added a swanky Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1 crore with unique registration number, which cost him a whopping Rs 5 lakh to his already impressive collection of luxury cars.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has done it again! The Telugu cinema sensation and automobile enthusiast has added a swanky Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1 crore to his already impressive collection of luxury cars.

But that’s not all; what really sets apart his latest acquisition is its unique registration number, which cost him a whopping Rs 5 lakh! All of Chiranjeevi’s cars have registration numbers that are all 1s, making them stand out from the crowd.

The news of Chiranjeevi’s latest ride has set the tongues wagging among Telugu industry celebrities, who are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor flaunting his new set of wheels.

But this is not the first time the megastar has splurged on high-end automobiles. His garage is filled with some of the most expensive and luxurious cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth anywhere between Rs 9 crore and Rs 10.5 crore, a Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs 4 crore, a Range Rover Vogue worth around Rs 2.2 crore, and a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 2 crore.

Chiranjeevi’s love for cars is well-known, and he is often seen driving around in his luxury cars. On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Bholaa Shankar’, which is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Everything you should know about Toyota Vellfire

The Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been trending in India since its launch. Toyota has recently increased its prices by Rs 2.10 lakh based on demand in February 2023. It has had three price hikes so far. The Toyota Vellfire was launched in India in February 2020, and it is the company’s most premium MPV.

A 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain paired with two electric motors powers the Toyota Vellfire. While the petrol engine puts out 115 bhp, the front and rear axle-mounted electric motors add 140 bhp and 67 bhp, respectively.

Talking about the Toyota Vellfire interiors, it has executive lounge seats, a mesmerizing dual sunroof, a VIP spotlight, an expansive armrest, a lounge command centre, tri-zone AC controls, powered front seats and co-driver seats with powered ottoman, privacy screens, rear seat entertainment, and 16 colour ambient illumination. The Toyota Vellfire ex-showroom price is Rs 96.55 lakh in Hyderabad.