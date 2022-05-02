Choppadandi MLA launches free coaching to job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar has launched free coaching to aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations.

600 candidates preparing for various competitive examinations would be given training for three months at Kurikyal of Gangadhara mandal. Aspirants attending free coaching would be provided a meal in the lunch.

Free coaching programme was launched at Mangapeta of Gangadhar mandal on Monday, wherein District Collector RV Karnan and Commissionere of Police V Satyanarayana and others participated.

Launching free coaching, Collector advised the aspirants to achieve higher positions by striving hard.

Terming the state government’s job notification as the biggest one, Satyanarayana felt happy for MLA’s decision to provide free coaching to job aspirants.

Legislature Ravishankar said that the agitation for separate Telangana was waged with core demands of water, funds and jobs. While the water problem was solved with the construction of irrigation projects, flow of funds was being continued. Recruitment of jobs has been taken up in a big way.

Advising the unemployed youth to get jobs by preparing seriously, he informed them to provide free books and lunch to aspirants attending free coaching. He also advised candidates to utilise the opportunity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .