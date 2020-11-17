Choppadandi MLA refutes Sanjay’s claims on NH repair works

The Centre sanctioned Rs 53.61 crore to take up repair works of NH from Jagitial-Karimangar and Karimnagar-Warangal, and Sanjay claimed that it was done following representation submitted by him to the Union government

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar on Tuesday slammed BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for spreading falsehood and claiming credit for the Central funds sanctioned for the repair of National Highways in the district.

The Centre sanctioned Rs 53.61 crore to take up repair works of NH from Jagitial-Karimangar and Karimnagar-Warangal, and Sanjay claimed that it was done following representation submitted by him to the Union government. “The MP should inform the people as to when he gave the representation. The Centre sanctioned funds only because of the hard work of TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and Road and Buildings Minister V Prasanth Reddy,” he said.

Stating that he too had submitted a representation two months ago to NH Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy and Prasanth Reddy requesting them to sanction funds for the repair works of the NH, the MLA challenged the BJP president to get national project status for the prestigious Kaleshwar Lift Irrigation Scheme if he was sincere about the development of Telangana State.

Sanjay Kumar, who failed to get even a single developmental work sanctioned for Karimnagar Parliament constituency during his one and half year tenure as MP, was trying to cheat the people by spreading lies, Ravishankar said.

“Instead of getting funds for the development of the constituency, Sanjay is trying to misguide people and provoking them in the name of religion,” he said.

