Telangana: Chouhan visits paddy purchase centres, mills

The State government could complete procurement of 3.3 lakh metric tonnes during the last three weeks as against less than one lakh tonnes procured by this time last year, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: As the paddy procurement process gains momentum in the State, Civil Supplies Commissioner D S Chouhan, as part of a stock taking mission, visited the purchase centres and rice mills listed for custom milling in Kamareddy, Medak and Nizamabad districts on Tuesday.

Interacting with farmers at Ugravayi, Indalvayi and Gannaram villages, he advised them to ensure that the paddy brought to the purchase centres contained moisture levels not above the permitted levels. He also talked to paddy harvester operators and tried to find out why the moisture levels remained very high in some centres despite the fact that all-out efforts were being by the Corporation staff to raise awareness levels among farmers on this count.

He conducted a review of procurement operations taken up with the coordination of officials at the district level including District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SP) and Additional Collectors.

He directed them to initiate measures to ensure smooth and effective functioning of paddy procurement operations help maximize benefits for farmers. He also made random calls to MSP beneficiaries and sought feedback on their experience at the purchase centres.