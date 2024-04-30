HCA constitution being flouted, alleges ex-HCA secretary Narayan

The current Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was unfortunately following their predecessors and violating the constitution of the cricket body, alleged former HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 12:10 AM

The current Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was unfortunately following their predecessors and violating the constitution of the cricket body, alleged former HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan.

Hyderabad: The current Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was unfortunately following their predecessors and violating the constitution of the cricket body, alleged former HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan here on Monday.

In a press release, he alleged that the direction of the single member committee and the court to appoint Ombudsmen and Ethics Officer and other committees were delayed and till today no appointments were made though the Annual General Body meeting was held on February 18. Moreover, the new administration was not going by the rules. Two representatives of the Apex Council — one women representative Roma Singh and a male representative R A Swaroop were allegedly kept in dark about the conduct of Apex Council Meetings and the minutes of the meetings were also not shared.

The HCA general body meeting held on February 18 passed several decisions that were not recorded in the minutes of the meeting sent to Registrar of Societies, the former official alleged adding that the very spirit of the Lodha Committee recommendations and Supreme Court have been brazenly violated, tampered and disrespected by the current president and secretary of the association.