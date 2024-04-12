CM Revanth calls for strong action against unfair practices in paddy procurement

Reviewing the paddy procurement process in the state in the wake of farmers staging protests at Jangaon, he directed officials to cancel the licenses of the millers and traders indulging in unfair practices in purchasing paddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 09:06 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking a firm stance against the elements depriving paddy farmers of their due, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday wanted stringent against millers deceiving them in the markets. Reviewing the paddy procurement process in the state in the wake of farmers staging protests at Jangaon, he directed officials to cancel the licenses of the millers and traders indulging in unfair practices in purchasing paddy.

He also directed the officials to blacklist the millers and bar them from custom milling if needed. The Minister for Civil Supplies, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and the Minister for Revenue, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officialS of the civil supplies department were among those present at the review. He called for steps to raise awareness levels among the farmers so that they would take precautions to meet the specifications for purchase of paddy.

Also Read Revanth Reddy betrayed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, says Harish

Officials maintained that the moisture level in the paddy moved directly from the farms to the purchase centres was above the permissible limits. Chief Minister suggested that arrangements be made enabling farmers to dry up their paddy stocks and cut down the moisture levels in the grain stocks.

Suitable arrangements must be made in the market yards for drying grain, and CC TV cameras should be installed and steps should be taken to prevent grain thefts in the yards. The Chief Minister directed the collectors of all the districts to inspect the markets and grain purchase centers and ensure that paddy purchases were made without any inconvenience to the farmers. It is suggested that the minimum support price should be ensured and the complaints from the farmers should always be resolved promptly.

He also wanted the process of grain procurement to be monitored closely at the state level. Officials of the departments concerned are advised to go to districts and examine the procurement process at the field level. The Chief Minister said that the senior IAS officers tasked with monitoring drinking water supply in the districts, should also look into the procurement of grain. Tarpaulins should be made adequately available in all market yards and purchase centers without any problem, even in the event of hailstorms.