Telangana CID nabs man evading arrest for last 20 years

According to Additional DG, CID, Shikha Goel, in the year 1995 the Jagityal rural police raided a house and caught more than a dozen persons who had gathered to commit a dacoity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 07:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department sleuths caught one person Ravi Venkati Bommena, (56) who was allegedly involved in a dacoity case and was evading arrest for the last 20 years.

However, Venkati escaped from the spot and was on the run ever since. The case was later transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (Anti Dacoity Cell). Based on statements of witnesses and available evidence the police had cited him as a suspect in the charge sheet. A special team tracked him down and arrested Venkati.