26, 833 lost or stolen mobile phones recovered in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: In the last one year, the Telangana State Police recovered 26,833 mobile phones, which were eventually handed over to the rightful owners. Additional DG (CID) Shikha Goel on Saturday said that the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal was launched a year ago and since then the police across the State are logging the details of missing gadgets in the portal.

“On an average around 73 missing or stolen mobile phones were tracked per day by the State police,” said Shikha Goel. The CEIR portal is operated in all the 780 police stations in the Telangana and the CID Telangana monitors and supervises the work of tracing the mobile phones.

The Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) was established by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat the sale of counterfeit mobile phones, deter mobile phone theft, safeguard consumer interests, and enable lawful interception by enforcement agencies.

It links to the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) databases of all mobile operators, serving as a central support system for network operators to share blacklisted mobile devices. This ensures that blacklisted devices on one network cannot operate on other networks even if the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card is changed.