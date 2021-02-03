CIE’s Police Training Centres a big hit in Telangana

So far, 20 students including 11 from Mahabubnagar and nine from Nagarkurnool districts have got selections in the Army recruitment rally.

Hyderabad: The Police Training Centres established by the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education to coach students of government junior colleges for police jobs is reaping good results. So far, 20 students including 11 from Mahabubnagar and nine from Nagarkurnool districts have got selections in the Army recruitment rally. The authorities are expecting more selections in Army recruitment rally in the days to come.

With the State government planning to announce recruitment notifications for various police jobs, the Commissionerate has set up 33 police training centres across the State. A total of 3,300 students with 60 per cent boys and 40 per cent girls are being trained in these centres.

“The training programme being provided to students has so far helped 20 candidates in cracking the Army recruitment. As the Army recruitment rally is under progress, we are expecting nearly 300 selections,” an official said.

Students are being trained for physical efficiency tests- running, long jump, shot put, and high jump. They are also being prepared for the written examination. Apart from employing physical directors, police personnel in the districts have come forward to train these students. Not just training students, some centres with the help of donors are providing nutritious food to students.

“We started training programme in November. So, we are planning to conduct a test to assess students’ knowledge in the subjects concerned,” the official said.

For the academic year 2020-21, 404 Government Junior Colleges have registered 86,289 admissions as against nearly 65,000 during the last academic year. Of the total admissions, 67,610 were in the general streams and 18,679 were in the vocational courses.

Apart from free education and free textbooks, police training programme has helped the government junior colleges increase the admissions this academic year.

“In the next academic year, the government might start mid-day meal for students studying in the government junior colleges across the State,” the official said.

