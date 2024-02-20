CII Telangana and TDF-USA to conduct conference on higher education

The theme of the conference revolves around the need for transformative change in higher education.

Hyderabad: The CII Telangana in association with TDF-USA is organizing its maiden edition of the Conference on Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurial Opportunities between February 21 and 22 at The Westin, Hyderabad.

The theme of the conference revolves around the need for transformative change in higher education. The conference agenda tackles critical issues in higher education.

Topics of discussion include the creation of a New Education Model for Universities, the promotion of Autonomy and Flexibility, the encouragement of International Engagement, and the enhancement of curricular relevance and employability.

Sessions on Multidisciplinary Education and Innovation and Entrepreneurship will play a pivotal role. The conference will also delve into the changing perceptions of the Manufacturing Sector and the significance of Skilling and Skill Development.

The conference is expected to have a diverse range of participants, including academics, industry leaders, government representatives, students, education experts, international participants, and other stakeholders to facilitate meaningful discussions and collaboration on critical issues in higher education.