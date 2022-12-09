TSRTC to operate 4,233 special buses for Sankranti

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: For the Sankranti festive season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 4,233 special buses from January 7 to 15, between Hyderabad and various destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other neighboring States.

A reservation facility has been provided for 585 of these services and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar held a video conference on Friday regarding Sankranti transport arrangements. He said the TSRTC is running an additional 10 per cent of buses this Sankranti compared to the previous year.

The special buses to be operated include 125 for Amalapuram, 117 for Kakinada, 83 for Kandukur, 65 for Visakhapatnam 51 for Polavaram and 40 for Rajahmundry.

Meanwhile, the advanced ticket booking has been increased from 30 days to 60 days for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Sankranti and it will be available till June next year, said TSRTC in a press release.