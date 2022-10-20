Civil Servants should earn credibility: D Subbarao

Hyderabad: Civil Servants should interact with poorer sections of society to understand different issues in their true and total frame of reference. They are required to provide effective leadership. They should earn credibility from team members rather than demanding it, said Dr Duvvuri Subbarao, RBI Former Governor.

“A deliberate attempt on the part of Civil Servants to build strong character and sound personality, to emerge as great leaders, will be a step in the right direction”, he said addressing the All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services Officers attending their respective foundation courses at Dr MCR Human Resource Development Institute on Thursday. The theme of his presentation was `Leadership Lessons I Learnt the Hard Way’.

He called upon officer trainees to learn about jobs assigned to them with passion, irrespective of their likes and dislikes. Listening to the point of view of politicians with an open mind was a good practice. “The problems being faced by the civil servants in the contemporary society are highly complex in nature and there are no quick fix solutions for them. Only those proactive in understanding the root cause of problems, finding enduring solutions to them, and willing to learn continuously, will succeed in their careers,” he said advising the officer trainees to manage time effectively.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, institute Director General presented mementos and stole to Subbarao. Kamal Passi, a Military Engineer Services Officer, introduced the guest speaker, a release said.