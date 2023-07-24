Civilian plane crashes in eastern Sudan, 9 killed

Conflict in the Sudan reached the 100-day mark on Monday with no sign of abating

By AP Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Cairo: A civilian plane crashed after taking off from an airport in eastern Sudan, killing nine people, including four military personnel who were aboard the aircraft, the military said, as the conflict in the northeastern African country reached the 100-day mark on Monday with no sign of abating.

The military said a child survived late Sunday’s crash in Port Sudan, a city on the Red Sea that so far has been spared from the devastating war between the military and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The Antonov plane crashed shortly after taking off from the city’s airport, the military said.

It blamed a technical failure for the crash. The statement provided no further details. Al-Taher Abdel-Rahman, Secretary of Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim, was among the dead.