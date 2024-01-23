CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad takes first innings lead against Himachal Pradesh on Day 3

Nitish Reddy scored a 233 as Hyderabad took first innings lead on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy third round match against Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy scored a 233 as Hyderabad took first innings lead on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy third round match against Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.

After restricting Himachal Pradesh to 324 with the help of B Punnaiah (5/37) and Ilyaan Sathani (5/74) bowling figures, Hyderabad posted 442 runs in their innings to take a crucial 118-run first innings lead with the help of Nitish’s double ton. M Pratyush (67) and N Nitin Sai Yadav (57) chipped in with half-centuries.

Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 324 in 91.4 overs (Amanpreet Singh 150; Ilyaan Sathani 5/74, B Punnaiah 5/37) & 248/8 in 62 overs (Kushal Pal 122, Vaibhav S Kalta 72; N Nitin Sai Yadav 3/55, M Pratyush 3/47) vs Hyderabad 442 in 104.5 overs (Nitish Reddy 233, M Pratyush 67, N Nitin Sai Yadav 57; Rohit K Thakur 4/63, Ritik V Kumar 3/125).