Hyderabad emerge champions at All India U-19 T20 Cricket Championship

Riding on Abhinav’s 77-run knock and Madhav’s 3/20 bowling figures, Hyderabad defeated CFI by just one wicket in the final to clinch the 43rd Rajiv Gandhi All India Under-19 T20 Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 06:15 PM

Hyderabad team receiving the winners trophy after defeating CFI in final.

Hyderabad: Riding on Abhinav’s 77-run knock and Madhav’s 3/20 bowling figures, Hyderabad defeated CFI by just one wicket in the final to clinch the 43rd Rajiv Gandhi All India Under-19 T20 Cricket Championship at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, CFI were all out after posting 154 with Arsh Kabid top-scoring with a 49-run knock. For Hyderabad, Madhav scalped three while Prem Manohar and Madhuveer took two wickets each.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost nine wickets before reaching home in 19.3 overs. For CFI, Ashish Rai took four wickets.

Later, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, Minister of Roads and BC Buildings, Government of Telangana, V Hanumantha Rao, G Vinod Kumar, Srikanth Goud and others presented the trophy to the winning team.

Brief Scores: Final: CFI 154 (Arsh Kabir 49, Ashish Rai 44; Madhav 3/20, Prem Manohar 2/15, Madhuveer 2/ 29) lost to Hyderabad 157/9 19.3 overs (Abhinav 77, Madhu 35; Ashish Rai 4/27, Arch Kabir 2/13).

Awards: Man of the Match Final: N Madhav (Hyd); Best All-rounder: Arsh Kabir (CFI); Best Batter: M Abhinav (Hyd); Best Bowler: Madhuveer Reddy (Hyd); Best Fielder: Ashish Rai (CFI); Best Wicketkeeper: Samahi Saifudden (Sri Lanka).