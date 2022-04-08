CK Nayudu Trophy: Tarani Sa wrecks Hyderabad in Group C match

Hyderabad: Tarani Sa scalped five wickets for 37 as Hyderabad succumbed to a 132-run loss on the final day of the Group C Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Odisha at the St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground in Kerala on Friday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 65/2 while chasing a 300-run target, Hyderabad were all out for 186 runs in 55.3 overs. None of the batters could offer any resistance in a tricky chase on the last day’s wicket. First innings centurion HK Simha departed as the first wicket in the day in the day’s third over when he was bowled by Tarani Sa.

Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Jainath Mansingh (28) stayed at the crease for a while. Once he departed, the Odisha bowlers ran through Hyderabad batting. Lower-order batters G Raju (23) and Adnan (25) delayed the inevitable. Adnan used his long handle to good effect hitting three maximums.

Brief Scores: Odisha 345 & 186 bt Hyderabad 232 & 186 in 55.3 overs (Jainath Mansingh 28; Tarani Sa 5/37; Saurabh Kanoja 2/19).