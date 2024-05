Shanmukha in joint lead at 4th Marvel International Chess Tournament

Shanmukha Pulli, Suresh Duvvala, Sahrudh, Fakir, Majhi, Sushrutha Reddy, Seeta Sagar, Srikara Darbha and Shreya Patil are in joint lead with 3 points from as many rounds in the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Shanmukha Pulli, Suresh Duvvala, Sahrudh, Fakir, Majhi, Sushrutha Reddy, Seeta Sagar, Srikara Darbha and Shreya Patil are in joint lead with 3 points from as many rounds in the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: Shanmukha Pulli, Suresh Duvvala, Sahrudh, Fakir, Majhi, Sushrutha Reddy, Seeta Sagar, Srikara Darbha and Shreya Patil are in joint lead with 3 points from as many rounds in the 4th Marvel International Below 1800 FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Monday.

Sreeha, Ramcharan Teja, Rajan Sundar and Rama Anjaneyulu are in second spot with 2.5 points each.

Results: Round 3: Shanmukha Pulli (3) bt Mithilesh (2), P Ravindra (2) lost to Suresh Duvvala (3), Sahrudh (3) bt Druvesh Dondapati (2), Fakir Majhi (3) bt Radhey Paras (2), Sreeha (2.5) drew with Ramcharan Teja (2.5), Siushrutha Reddy (3) bt Rafique Taseen (2), Mahender M (2) lost to Seetasagar (3), Srikara Darbha (3) bt Varun Jain (2).