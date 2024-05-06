My fight will continue, says arrested BRS leader Krishank

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 04:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Krishank Manne on Monday said he would continue his fight for justice and truth, notwithstanding his arrest. Expressing his willingness to undergo punishment if proven guilty, he demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy step down from his post, if the latter was proved to have posted a forged circular and misled the people of Telangana.

Krishank was arrested on May 1 on charges of forging a circular pertaining to Osmania University hostel on summer vacation and is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison. He was also taken into police custody for one day for interrogation.

In a hand-written letter in English released to the media on Monday, Krishank reiterated that he posted the original circular. “If it is proven that I have forged it, I am ready to face severe punishment. But if it is proven that CM Revanth Garu posted a forged circular and misled the people of Telangana State, then he must step down as Chief Minister for violating the oath of office,” Krishank said in his letter.

The BRS leader thanked those who supported him and spoke against his arrest. “I thank all BRS leaders with the utmost gratitude for speaking out against my arrest and the fabricated charges. It is overwhelming to have the immense support of BRS social media warriors, which has kept me strong during these tough days. I must thank all the advocates defending my sincerity, and especially the journalists who have been covering this story. My fight shall continue,” he said.